As 'Samrat Prithviraj' Struggles, Will Akshay Kumar Reinvent Himself Again?

At this point in his career, Akshay Kumar was clearly at the peak of his popularity – partly because he understood that this was a country thirsty for common-man-turned-saviour stories and partly because he backed his on-screen personas with a synchronous multi-media image reinvention. He would be amongst the first to pledge money to social causes and his social media handles began to address those very social issues. He also made it a point to tell everyone how much he loved his country, just as he did in his movies and the PSAs he was doing. Cynics would question the fact that he forfeited his Indian citizenship years earlier in favour of a Canadian passport, but his believers far outnumbered them. He now had a loyal army of fans and supporters who would back his every move.



The pandemic, however, seems to have thrown a bit of a spanner in the works for the superstar. While Kumar’s donating Rs. 25Cr to the PM’s relief fund made headlines during the early days of the pandemic, it was people like Sonu Sood who walked away with the honours by being physically present and working for the populace. It would seem like a huge chunk of India’s population had begun to see that true heroes walked amongst them rather than on-screen.