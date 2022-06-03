Project Design Pics From Europe Shared as Underwater Road, Rail Tunnel in Assam

A collage of three photographs showing an underwater road and railway track, a cut-out portion of a tunnel, and a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone viral with a claim that it shows "India’s first underground road-cum-rail tunnel built across the Brahmaputra River in Assam."

However, we found that the claim was false.

One of the photographs showed a design image of the Fehmarn Belt, which is an under-construction underwater road and rail tunnel being built between Denmark and Germany in Europe.

The second image was a design image of a proposed floating tunnel being built in Norway.