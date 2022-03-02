No, CNN Didn’t Tweet About ‘Bernie Gores’ Being Killed Twice, Tweets Are Fake!

Both accounts were unverified CNN accounts and have now been suspended.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
However, we found that the claim is not true. The Quint found that neither of the accounts exist on Twitter and that the person in the photograph is a controversial gaming streamer named Jordie Jordan, who also goes by the name ‘Wingsofredemption’.
Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions here.
CLAIM
The screenshots are being shared to claim that news organisation CNN fabricated the story about the man’s demise, as CNN accounts from different countries had tweeted the news of his demise twice, in times of crisis in both Afghanistan and Ukraine.
An archived versionof this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
First, we looked for the accounts mentioned in the screenshots – ‘CNNUKR’ and ‘CNNAfghan’ – and found that neither of these accounts existed anymore.
This would be out of the ordinary for an account affiliated with an international news organisation.
Next, we went to CNN’s website and looked up ‘Bernie Gores’, which returned only one unrelated result but had no mention of a journalist or an activist being killed in conflict.
The search returned one unrelated result from 2016.
We then cropped the screenshots in the claim to isolate the man’s photograph in order to run a reverse image search. On Google, we came across a website called ‘Scroller,’ which carried multiple images of the same man. The page was titled ‘Wingsofredemptionwiki.’
Taking a cue from here, we looked up ‘Wingsofredemption’ on Google and looked at images.
Here, we came across the same photo shared as that of one Jordie Jordan.
The person's identified as one Jordie Jordan.
From here, we looked at Jordie Jordan’s or WingsofRedemption’s YouTube channel, where we found livestreams of gameplay with Jordan visible in the video.
In one such livestream, Jordan can be seen reacting to his audience’s messages and comments two hours and eleven minutes into the livestream.
Clearly, CNN did not tweet about a journalist or activist called ‘Bernie Gores’ being killed in Afghanistan or Ukraine. The accounts that tweeted the fabricated information have now been suspended and the photograph used in the tweets is that of YouTuber and gamer Jordie Jordan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)