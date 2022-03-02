This Video Shows Climate Protest in Vienna, Not 'Fake Dead Ukrainians'

A video that shows a journalist reporting and one person inside a body disposable bag moving is being shared on social media with a claim that is shows "Ukrainians caught on camera" faking their death, adding that the entire "PR disaster is falling apart."

The disinformation is being shared in the backdrop of Russian invasion, as the Ukrainian health ministry on Sunday said that 352 civilians have been killed, including 14 children, since 24 February. As per the latest figure, over 5,00,000 people have fled the country so far.

However, we found that the video is not related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, and is from a demonstration against climate policy in Austria's capital Vienna.

