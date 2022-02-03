Jeff Zucker Resigns as CNN President Over Secret Relationship With Colleague
Zucker said he was asked about the consensual relationship, but he didn't disclose it and was wrong in doing so.
CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation on Wednesday, 2 February, over his failure to disclose a romantic relationship with a senior executive of the multinational TV news channel.
In a memo to his co-workers, Zucker said he was asked about a consensual relationship with his colleague, but he didn't disclose it and was wrong in doing so.
"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."Jeff Zucker, CNN Worldwide President
The 'closest colleague,' who was not named in the memo, is reportedly Allison Gollust, who, according to CNN, has been an important lieutenant to Zucker for the last 20 years.
Gollust released her own statement as well, regretting the fact that her relationship with Zucker remained undisclosed.
"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time. I'm incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday."Allison Gollust, CNN
She will continue to work for the company, uninterruptedly.
Zucker's resignation comes two months after he fired one of CNN's most popular news anchors, Chris Cuomo, for advising his brother Andrew Cuomo, who was facing sexual assault charges while he was governor of New York.
(With inputs from CNN.)
