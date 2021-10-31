Fake Message Attributed to Dr Devi Shetty Viral After Puneeth Rajkumar's Death

Following the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, a message purpotedly from Dr Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, has gone viral on the internet. It talks about the possible reasons for his death.

According to the viral message, Dr Shetty said that several celebrities in their 40s, including Rajkumar, died because of "doing too much to be fit".

However, Narayana Health issued a statement and confirmed that it was a fake message and Dr Shetty had not given such a statement.