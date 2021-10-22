Dengue Outbreak in Delhi: What Are The Symptoms? How to Prevent it?

Delhi recorded its first dengue death of the year and also witnessed a spike in number of cases to 723 this season till 16 October, as per a civic report on the vector-borne diseases released on 18 October.

With experts warning that the escalation of dengue outbreak is concerning, it is to be noted that the infection is still preventable.

As health infrastructure is on edge as dengue cases increases in Delhi-NCR. Here's all you need to know.