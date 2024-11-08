Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Did Elon Musk Announce Bitcoin and Ethereum Giveaway? Nope!

Fact-Check: Did Elon Musk Announce Bitcoin and Ethereum Giveaway? Nope!

The video is a deepfake. Elon Musk has not announced a Bitcoin and Ethereum giveaway.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Elon Musk did not announce a giveaway for Bitcoin and Ethereum.</p></div>
i

Elon Musk did not announce a giveaway for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of billionaire and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talking about a cryptocurrency giveaway is being shared on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in which he can be heard saying that he will giveaway 5,000 Bitcoin and 100,000 Ethereum.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this clip can be seen here and here.)

Did he do that?: No, the clip has been tampered with.

  • We found no evidence of any such announcement by Musk, nor does the original video show him talking about cryptocurrency.

Also ReadDid PM Modi 'Predict' Trump's 2024 US Election Win? No, This Video Is Old!

How did we find out the truth?: To begin with, we ran a keyword search with the term 'Elon Musk cryptocurrency giveaway' on Google, but did not find any credible reports or announcements.

  • Next, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, to look for the full clip.

  • This led us to a YouTube short by news organisation India Today, which showed the same, futuristic vehicle, and Musk in the same outfit.

  • The report mentioned Musk launching new products during a Tesla Motors event called 'We, Robot'.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on Tesla's YouTube channel.

  • Here, we found a livestream of the launch event, which was titled 'We, Robot | Tesla Cybercab Unveil' and streamed on 11 October 2024.

  • We went through this video where Musk launched robots, a van, and a taxi, but did not find any mention of cryptocurrency.

  • However, around the 14:20-minute mark, while Musk spoke about Tesla's new self driving taxi called 'Cybercab' , we noticed that his hand movements matched the first part of the viral video.

Musk's hand movements match the viral video when he starts talking about the cost efficiency of the Cybercab.

(Source: X/YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

  • Further, at the 19:30-minute mark, one can see Musk with his hand to his head on the stage with Tesla's bus, 'Robovan' in frame, just like in the viral video.

Both visuals show the van and Musk in the same positions.

(Source: X/YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

Is it AI?: To learn whether the video had been altered using Artificial Intelligence (AI), we submitted it to TrueMedia's AI detection tool.

  • Its analysis found "substantial evidence" of Musk's face being manipulated, while a semantic (language) analysis of the speech's content also pointed towards it being inauthentic.

The tool detected substantial evidence of the clip being manipulated.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

However, it wasn't entirely certain if the video was a deepfake.

It was confident that Musk's face was manipulated.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)

We also ran the video through Contrails.AI's tool, created by the Bengaluru-based AI startup working on detecting AI-generated content.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Their report said that the audio appeared to be "AI cloned."

Their tool was highly confident that the Musk's voice cloned using AI.

(Source: Contrails.AI/Screenshot)

Analysing the visual element of the clip, the report mentioned that the frames in the clip "appear to be manipulated using lip-sync AI."

Musk's face had been manipulated in order to make his mouth match the words said by the AI-cloned audio.

(Source: Contrails.AI/Screenshot)

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Claims About Amit Shah, Donald Trump & Maharashtra Elections

The domain: In the altered video, Musk appears to promote the website 'elon-crypto.org'.

The domain was registered a little over a week ago.

(Source: Whois/Altered by The Quint)

  • We also noticed that the domain was registered in Slovakia.

  • This is unusual for Musk-run companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, X, and The Boring Company, whose domains were all registered in or before 2014 and in the United States of America.

    (Swipe to view domain details.)

Tesla's domain was registered in 1992.

SpaceX's domain was registered in 2002.

X's domain was registered in 1993.

The Boring Company's domain was registered in 2014.

Is it a scam?: We entered the URL into scam detector websites like Scam Adviser and Scam Detector, both of which showed low trust scores for it, indicating that the website was likely a fraudulent one.

The website has a low trust score.

(Source: Scam Adviser/Scam Detector/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: This video about Elon Musk talking about giving away cryptocurrency is a deepfake scam.

Also ReadOld Earthquake Video Passed Off as ‘Tremors Felt Following Nuke Test’ in Iran

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT