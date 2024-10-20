Stablecoins and Their Vital Roles Within the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

Commodity-Backed Stablecoins

These stablecoins are pegged to the value of physical commodities. For example, Tether Gold (XAUt) is a stablecoin backed by gold reserves. The value of these stablecoins fluctuates with the market price of the underlying commodity, offering an alternative for users who prefer tangible assets as collateral.

Crypto-Collateralised Stablecoins

Crypto-collateralised stablecoins are backed by other cryptocurrencies. These stablecoins utilise smart contracts to lock up collateral, which can be volatile, to issue a stablecoin. An example is Dai, which is generated by locking Ethereum in a smart contract and minting Dai against it. This method allows for greater decentralisation but introduces risks associated with the volatility of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Algorithmic Stablecoins

Algorithmic stablecoins do not rely on collateral but use algorithms to control the supply of the stablecoin in response to market demand. When the price of the stablecoin deviates from its peg, the algorithm will either mint or burn coins to stabilise its value. This approach has seen mixed results, with several projects failing due to the complexities of maintaining price stability without collateral.