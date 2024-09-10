Musk and X’s Unpredictability is Undermining Their Role in Democratic Discourse

On 31 August, a judgment by Brazil's Supreme Court was delivered by the single-judge bench of Justice Alexandre de Moraes to block access to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) due to non-compliance with a court order regarding hate speech.

The suspension will be in effect until all court orders are fulfilled, fines are paid, and a new legal representative for the company is appointed in Brazil.

Under Elon Musk's leadership, X has experienced an interesting transformation compared to the platform's previous management. Prior to Musk's acquisition, Twitter’s leadership under CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal focused on a more traditional approach to content moderation and platform governance.