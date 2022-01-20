Viral Photo of AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Is Edited

A photograph showing All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi sitting next to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has gone viral to claim that the two are working together for the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, we found that the image was digitally altered to create a false narrative. In the original image, taken in 2021, Bhagwat was sitting next to Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Owaisi's photograph was taken from a 2017 meeting of the AIMIM leader with British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana Dr Andrew Fleming.