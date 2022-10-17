No, This Video Doesn't Show Students Travelling For the UPSSSC Exam

The claim suggests that the clip is from Prayagraj and shows aspirants travelling for UPSSSC PET examinations.
A video of a crowded train is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and shows aspirants travelling for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Premilinary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET), conducted as the first step to fill vacancies for Group B and Group C posts under the state government.
The examination was held on 15 and 16 October and saw aspirants complaining about the transportation issue they faced while travelling to and from their allotted centres.
However, we found that the same video was uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel in 2018.
Further, the North Central Railway put out a tweet to clarify that one of the coach numbers – 40042 – seen in the video did not pass through Prayagraj on the day of the PET exam.
The claim suggests that the video is from the UPSSSC PET exams. The video was uploaded with a caption in Hindi, "दिल दहला देने वाली यह वीडियो Prayagraj का बताया जा रहा है|यह अभ्यार्थी PET का परीक्षा देने जा रहे हैं|अगर कोई हादसा हो जाए तो इसका जिम्मेदार कौन ??"
(Translation: This heart-wrenching video is said to be from Prayagraj. These candidates are going to give the PET exam. If an accident happens, who is responsible?)
We searched one of the frames of the video using Google Lens. This led us to a video titled in Hindi which loosely translates to, "This sight can only be seen in Patna."
The video was uploaded on 27 February 2018 on a YouTube channel called 'Neeraj Anand'. We found that the video was the same as the viral one.
While we could not independently identify the location of the video, it is abundantly clear that it is old and predates the 2022 UPSSSC PET examinations.
Further, we found a tweet posted by the official handle of North Central Railway, which used a screenshot of a tweet shared by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to clarify that one of the coach numbers seen in the video i.e, 40042 did not pass through Prayagraj on the day of the examination.
