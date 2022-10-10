ADVERTISEMENT
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live: Funeral Tomorrow; Amit Shah Visits Hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on 10 October. Catch all the live updates here.

The Quint
Updated
India
5 min read
i

Mulayam Singh Yadav Death News Live Updates: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away at the age of 82, the party confirmed on Monday, 10 October quoting Akhilesh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was unwell for some time, was being treated at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

His mortal remains will be taken to Saifai on Monday, where the funeral will take place at 3:00 pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders took to Twitter to express their condolences while Home Minister Amit Shah reached Medanta hospital today to pay tribute to the SP supremo.

Snapshot

  • Mulayam Singh Yadav served as the Defence Minister under prime ministers HD Deve Gowda and Inder Kumar Gujral.

  • PM Modi in Bharuch stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav's death "is a huge loss for the nation."

  • Amit Shah paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

  • "His struggle for the oppressed and downtrodden will always be remembered," wrote Congress President Sonia Gandhi in her tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Mulayam Singh Yadav a "true warrior associated with grassroots politics."

12:51 PM , 10 Oct
KEY EVENT

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Yadav at Medanta Hospital

Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"Due to the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, a huge vacuum has emerged in Uttar Pradesh and national politics," he wrote on Twitter.

12:41 PM , 10 Oct
KEY EVENT

'Struggle for the Oppressed Will be Remembered': Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav

In her tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Congress party president Sonia Gandhi stated that Yadav's contributions as the Defense Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will always be unforgettable.

"His struggle for the oppressed and downtrodden will always be remembered," her statement, written in Hindi, added.

Sonia Gandhi's tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

(Photo: Congress Party)

12:30 PM , 10 Oct
KEY EVENT

'True Warrior', Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Mulayam Yadav

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted his tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav. "He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics," Gandhi wrote.

12:28 PM , 10 Oct
KEY EVENT

Had a Special Relationship With Him, Says PM Modi in Bharuch Speech

While addressing a gathering in Bharuch, Gujarat, PM Modi stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav's death "is a huge loss for the nation."

"I had a special relationship with him. When BJP declared me as PM candidate in 2014, I spoke to all opposition leaders. He gave me his blessings in the way of his advice which has stayed with me even today," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.


Published: 10 Oct 2022, 11:22 AM IST
