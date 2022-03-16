7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts North Japan Coast, Tsunami Advisory Issued

The TEPCO also said in a tweet that it was checking operations of its equipment at the Fukushima nuclear plant that went into meltdown in 2011, when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami had hit the eastern coast of the nation.

Soon after, the Japan nuclear authority said that no abnormalities were observed at the stricken Fukushima plant after quake.

Japan is located on the 'Ring of Fire' in the Pacific Ocean, a horseshoe-shaped belt that witnesses frequent volcanic eruptions and seismic activity.