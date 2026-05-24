US Visa Delays, Immigration Policy Changes ‘Not Targeted at India’, Says Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on 24 May. The leaders discussed strengthening the India-US strategic partnership, ongoing trade negotiations, regional security, and challenges faced by Indian travellers regarding US visa delays.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue, uninterrupted maritime trade, and cooperation on global issues, including energy and counter-terrorism.
According to The Hindu, Jaishankar emphasised India's unique position of maintaining strong relations with the United States, Israel, Iran, and Gulf countries.
He outlined India's five-point approach, advocating for dialogue, uninterrupted maritime commerce, and opposition to the weaponisation of trade and resources.
Marco Rubio stated that India-US relations "have not lost momentum" and expressed hope for a bilateral trade deal soon.
As reported by The Indian Express, Marco Rubio described the bilateral relationship as a "strategic alliance" and highlighted India's global influence.
He addressed concerns about racist remarks against Indians in the US, stating, "The United States is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world." He clarified that recent changes to the US immigration system are global and not targeted at India.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Marco Rubio reiterated that India-US relations will emerge stronger in the coming years. He noted that both countries are strategically aligned on key global issues, including defence and energy. Jaishankar and Rubio discussed civil nuclear cooperation and recent developments in West Asia, the Indian subcontinent, and East Asia.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Jaishankar raised concerns about US visa delays affecting legitimate Indian travellers. He stressed that while both countries cooperate to address illegal migration, legal mobility should not be adversely impacted. Rubio clarified that the US is modernising its immigration system globally, not specifically targeting India, and acknowledged the challenges faced during this transition.
As coverage revealed, Jaishankar outlined India's commitment to diplomacy, lawful conduct, and resilient supply chains. He highlighted the importance of early finalisation of the interim trade agreement and discussed cooperation in energy, nuclear, and emerging technologies. Both leaders addressed the need for trusted global partnerships and de-risking the global economy.
"We have a strategic partnership which emanates from a convergence of national interests in many areas," Jaishankar stated during the joint press conference.
Analysis showed that Rubio responded to questions about racist remarks by reiterating that "every country in the world has stupid people." He emphasised the positive contributions of the Indian diaspora to the US economy and society, noting over $20 billion in Indian investment in the United States.
Jaishankar reiterated the policy of "zero tolerance for terrorism" as details emerged from the press briefing. He acknowledged strong cooperation between Indian and US agencies, including the extradition of a key planner of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Both sides agreed to intensify collaboration on counter-terrorism and narcotics control.
"Our position in that regard is very clear. It is one of zero tolerance," Jaishankar declared at the briefing.
During the meeting, Jaishankar expressed confidence in productive discussions with Rubio, highlighting the depth of the India-US partnership according to statements made at Hyderabad House. Rubio called the partnership "one of the most important in the world" and extended an invitation from President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.