Video Compilation Falsely Shared as Cockroach Janta Party Members Protesting

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A compilation of videos, showing people vandalising property and vehicles, is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show members of the satirical movement called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), protesting against the government.
At the time of writing this report, the Instagram post in the screenshot above had gathered around 20 lakh views.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to April 2026 and shows factory workers protesting over wages in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on each clip in the compilation, and found that they predate the CJP, which was formed on 16 May.
The first video shows people scaling a wall and climbing over a fence.
A reverse image search on this clip led us to a report published by The Logical Indian on 18 April.
It carried screenshots from the clip and said that it showed visuals from the workers' protest in Noida, when factory workers took to the streets to demand better working conditions and a hike in wages.
This clip was also a part of Maktoob Hindi's coverage of the workers' protest.
The second clip shows people attacking and flipping a police vehicle.
A search on this clip led us to an Instagram post dated 13 April, which said that during the workers' protest in Noida, people had vandalised vehicles, which also included police vehicles.
News18 India had shared the same video on their YouTube channel as a short, also stating that it showed visuals from the workers' protest in Noida in April 2026.
The third, fourth, and last clips showed people breaking down a gate, a man walking past cars on fire, and a group of people gathered on the road respectively.
A search for the fourth clip led us to yet another Instagram post, shared by a user on 13 April, showing a longer version of the video in the claim.
In this post, one can see the man walk past the cars and join a crowd of onlookers. It was not shared with any context, but predates the formation of the CJP by at least one month.
We were unable to find posts or reports carrying the third and fifth videos in the claim. While looking for them, we came across an Instagram account that had shared the full compilation used to make the misleading claim.
Sharing this video compilation on 13 April, the account said that it showed visuals from Sector 83 in Noida, taken during the workers' strike.
Conclusion: A compilation of videos showing the workers' protest in Uttar Pradesh's Noida is being shared with the false claim that it shows recent visuals of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party.
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