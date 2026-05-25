Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Altered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral

Altered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral

The video is altered and does not show authentic footage of Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral, falsely claiming to show Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for buying fake followers.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is going viral, falsely claiming to show Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for buying fake followers.  

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Indian content creator Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a recent satirical political movement. The video allegedly shows the creator calling out the party for buying followers.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is edited. The video was originally made about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding PM Modi, Petrol Prices and More

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, but we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • Through reverse image search, we found a video shared by Dhruv Rathee, in which he claims that Raghav Chadha is buying fake followers.

  • In the original video, Rathee claims that Raghav Chadha is buying followers and has added screenshots of it as well, which has been altered to make the viral claim.

  • We also found a video of Dhruv Rathee talking about the Cockroach Janta Party, but he doesn't mention the movement buying fake followers.

Conclusion: An edited video is being shared with the viral claim that it shows Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for buying fake followers.  

Also ReadDeepfake Shared as Real Video of Dhruv Rathee Praising BJP Govt in West Bengal

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