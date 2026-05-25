Altered Clip of Dhruv Rathee 'Exposing' Cockroach Janta Party Goes Viral

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A video has been making the rounds on social media claiming to show Indian content creator Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a recent satirical political movement. The video allegedly shows the creator calling out the party for buying followers.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, but we couldn't find any credible reports supporting the claim.
Through reverse image search, we found a video shared by Dhruv Rathee, in which he claims that Raghav Chadha is buying fake followers.
In the original video, Rathee claims that Raghav Chadha is buying followers and has added screenshots of it as well, which has been altered to make the viral claim.
We also found a video of Dhruv Rathee talking about the Cockroach Janta Party, but he doesn't mention the movement buying fake followers.
Conclusion: An edited video is being shared with the viral claim that it shows Dhruv Rathee exposing the Cockroach Janta Party for buying fake followers.
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