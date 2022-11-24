No, Donyi Polo Isn't The First Commercial Airport in Arunanchal Pradesh

How did we found out?: We performed a keyword search and this led us to a report published on NDTV, which mentioned that Donyi Polo Airport would be the first in Itanagar and the third operational one in the state.

The other two airports – Tezu and Pasighat – were far away from the capital, and hence this new airport will ease the connectivity.

However, Donyi Polo is the first greenfield airport to be inaugurated in the state.

What is a greenfield airport?: The term greenfield is used for an airport which is made from scratch on an undeveloped land.

Other sources?: According to a press release from the Prime Minister's office the Donyi Polo will be the 'fourth operational airport' in Arunachal Pradesh and this will take the airport count in the northeast region to 16.

But: According to the information available on the website of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Arunachal Pradesh has two operational airports namely Tezu and Pasighat, and one non-operational airport called Zero.