Visuals From Bengaluru Airport Falsely Shared as That of Arunachal Pradesh

This is the newly inaugurated terminal at the Bengaluru International Airport.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A short clip showing glimpses of an airport made of wooden structures, with greenery inside is being shared on social media.
What are people claiming?: Social media users are sharing the 41-second clip to claim that it shows Arunachal Pradesh's soon to be inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.
An archiveof this tweet can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into keyframes on INVid, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on them.
This led us to a LinkedIn post by PM Modi, who shared similar photos mentioning that they showed Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
We compared one of the photos to a screenshot from the viral claim, and saw that some structures – like a drum-like installation and hangings – resembled one another.
Both stills show similarities in layout and design.
Bengaluru Airport's verified Twitter account retweeted a similar post shared by PM Modi's account.
The airport's verifiedaccount retweeted visuals shared by PM Modi.
We looked for more visuals of the airport and found a video by CNBC-TV 18, which showed stills of the airport and explained its features.
What about the airport in Arunachal Pradesh?: The Donyi Polo Airport in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar is set to be inaugurated soon.
The entrance of Itanagar's airport features a bird resembling a giant hornbill – the state's bird – made of bamboo, as seen in this tweet shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
The Donyi Polo Airportat Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
The Donyi Polo Airportat Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Conclusion: The video shows the newly inaugurated Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and not Arunachal Pradesh's Donyi Polo Airport.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)