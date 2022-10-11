Fight During Durga Puja Immersion in Chhattisgarh Given a False Communal Spin

Fact-Check | A clash between two Durga Puja worship committees was shared with a communal claim.
A video showing some people attacking a truck playing music with sticks and stones has gone viral with a claim that Hindus in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur were attacked during a Durga puja visarjan (immersion) rally by people from the Muslim community.
The claim comes days after the Durga puja festivities were completed in the country.
However, we found that the claim was misleading. While the video was from Bilaspur, the fight was not communal. The fight was between two different groups of Durga puja worship committee members over the issue of immersion. Police confirmed that the people involved in the incident on both sides were Hindus.
The video was shared by a user with a claim that read, "बिलासपुर सदर बाजार से दुर्गा विषर्जन करने जा रहे हिन्दुओ पर तलवार लाठी डंडे रॉड से किया गया हमला".
[Translation: Hindus going to perform Durga Visarjan from Bilaspur Sadar Bazar were attacked with sword sticks and rods.]
The caption further slammed "Hindu-Muslim unity".
We conducted a keyword search based on the information in the viral posts, and found several news reports on the incident, including one on Quint Hindi, which was published on 7 October.
The report carried a screenshot from the viral video and noted that the fight was between two groups carrying out processions in the Durga puja immersion rally.
Another report in the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar added that the argument was over who would go first for the immersion.
This argument snowballed into a brawl, and young people from both groups started beating each other. The report added that both groups had filed an FIR against the other.
None of the reports mentioned anything about people from a different community "attacking Hindus".
To get clarity on the same, we reached out to the police in the City Kotwali police station in Bilaspur. They dismissed the claims of the clashes being communal.
Evidently, the claim that "Hindus were attacked" during Bilaspur's Durga Puja visarjan event was misleading. The clash was between two Hindu groups.
