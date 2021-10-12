‘Donate Coal’: Altered Ad Amid Shortage Shared Mocking Delhi Govt

A screenshot of Hindi daily Hindustan carrying an advertisement appealing Delhi residents to donate coal to the Delhi government, and featuring Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is being shared by social media users.

The image is doing the rounds in the backdrop of Kejriwal warning of a power blackout due to shortage of coal supply in the national capital.

However, we found that the advertisement is altered and the original ad on 9 July was about the (Delhi) 'Chief Minister COVID-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme' in the Hindustan newspaper.