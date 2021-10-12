UP Polls 2022: Photo of Old ABP News Bulletin Shared as Recent Opinion Poll

An edited screenshot of an old ABP News bulletin analysing the results of an opinion poll has been shared by several Facebook users claiming to be a recent one ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to the numbers seen in the screenshot, Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, is projected to win over 300 seats in the 403-seat Assembly.

However, we found that the screenshot is old and morphed.

The bulletin is from 2016 where the anchor was talking about the UP election results of 2012.

The graphic has been edited to change 2012 to 2022.

ABP News did publish the results of an opinion poll recently, but the results were in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not SP.