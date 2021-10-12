Morphed Image of Time Magazine Cover With PM Modi Shared as Real One

A morphed image of a TIME magazine cover showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a graphic of a dialogue box prompting the reader to ‘Delete Fascism’ with the options to ‘Cancel’ or ‘Delete’ is being shared on social media.

However, we found that the image was morphed. We found the actual cover on the publication's website which shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on its cover, with the text ‘Delete Facebook’ across his face.

The cover comes shortly after a former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen went to federal agencies in the United States of America with internal documents, which showed that Facebook “prioritised profits over public safety”.