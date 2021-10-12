Morphed Image of Time Magazine Cover With PM Modi Shared as Real One

The edited cover is based on a recent graphic made by the magazine, featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A morphed image of a TIME magazine cover showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a graphic of a dialogue box prompting the reader to ‘Delete Fascism’ with the options to ‘Cancel’ or ‘Delete’ is being shared on social media.
However, we found that the image was morphed. We found the actual cover on the publication's website which shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on its cover, with the text ‘Delete Facebook’ across his face.
The cover comes shortly after a former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen went to federal agencies in the United States of America with internal documents, which showed that Facebook “prioritised profits over public safety”.
CLAIM
The image of the TIME magazine cover is being shared with various different claims criticising the BJP.
An archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
After observing the image carefully, we saw the date stamp showing ‘Oct 25/Nov 1, 2021’ and the titles and author names for two articles on the cover. The date stamp gave us a clue that the image may be derived from the TIME magazine’s upcoming issue.
Details on the image helped us find the original one.
We looked up the TIME vault but the cover has not yet been updated there. However, we found a Facebook post on their verified page, which they posted on 7 October.
Like the original cover, the edited image carried the cover articles titled 'Inside the Damage by Billy Perrigo' and 'Roger McNamee's Change Can't Wait'. The only difference between the text is that the edited version misspells Perrigo's last name as 'Perrico'.
Clearly, an image of Mark Zuckerberg on TIME magazine’s cover was morphed to replace him with PM Modi and add the words ‘Delete Fascism’ onto the graphic.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)