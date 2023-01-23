Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Viral Video Doesn’t Show Bilawal Bhutto Dancing to ‘Besharam Rang’

No, This Viral Video Doesn’t Show Bilawal Bhutto Dancing to ‘Besharam Rang’

The man in the video was identified as Mehroz Baig.
Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:

The video shows one Inaya Khan dancing with a man identified as Mehroz Baig, and not Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

A video of two people dancing to the song 'Besharam Rang' from the upcoming film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media.

The claim: Journalist Rohan Dua shared the video on his verified Twitter account claiming that it showed Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dancing to the song.

But..?: The video shows one Mehroz Baig, a media student from Pakistan dancing to the song.

How did we find out?: Using relevant keywords, we looked for more information regarding the viral video.

  • The search led us to a report by Hindustan Times which carried the video, mentioning that a video of Bhutto's lookalike was going viral on social media.

  • It identified the man dancing in the video as one Mehroz Baig, a media student from Pakistan's Karachi.

  • A report by The Economic Times, too, identified the man as Baig.

Taking a cue from these reports, we looked for Baig on social media.

  • This took us to an Instagram account with the username 'mehrozbaigofficial,' which had shared the video on 12 January in collaboration with one Inaya Khan.

  • We saw that this video was the same as the viral video in the claim, but shot from a different angle.

The video was shot from a different angle.

  • Next, we compared a recent photo shared by this account to a recent video Bhutto shared while attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, which showed that the man in the video is not Bhutto.

A photo of Bilawal Bhutto and a photo of Mehroz Baig.

  • Baig's account shared another video as a collaboration Inaya Khan, where the duo are seen dancing.

  • Here, Baig appears to have added a jacket to his outfit for this performance.

The two are seen dancing to another song in a different video.

Mehroz Baig's account has several other videos that show him dancing on different occasions.

Conclusion: The video does not show Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, but shows one Mehroz Baig dancing to 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan.

