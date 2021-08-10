Crocodile Spotted in K'taka Falsely Linked to Maharashtra Floods

The viral claim states that the crocodile was spotted in Chiplun, Maharashtra.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
(@COPYEDS: PLEASE CHECK BUT PUB @8AM TOMORROW)
As floods hit several parts of Maharashtra's Konkan region in July, a video is being shared on social media with the claim that a crocodile had entered a residential area in Chiplun.
We found that the video is from an incident that took place on 1 July in Karnataka's Kogilabanna village and not in Chiplun as claimed.
CLAIM
A Facebook user shared the 30-second video with the claim that the crocodile entered the "habitat region" in Chiplun, Maharashtra during the recent flood situation.
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using Google Chrome's InVID extension, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on them. The search results led us to a tweet by journalist Shiv Aroor.
He had posted the viral video on 1 July and the tweet read, "Beautiful big Mugger crocodile seen walking on the streets of Kogilabanna village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district this morning."
WAS A CROCODILE SPOTTED IN MAHARASHTRA'S CHIPLUN?
It must be noted that in another incident on 23 July, a crocodile was indeed spotted in the floodwaters in Chiplun town, as reported by The Times of India.
In July, floods had ravaged several parts of Maharashtra, including Chiplun, Satara, Raigad, among others.
After severe flooding in Western Maharashtra and Konkan, overflowing rivers and rising water levels had resulted in crocodiles being spotted around villages and in residential localities.
Evidently, a viral video from Karnataka was used to falsely claim that it showed a crocodile in Maharashtra's Chiplun area.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined