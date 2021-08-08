News Outlets Fall For Arshad Nadeem's Fake Account Congratulating Neeraj Chopra

India won its first Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, 7 August, after Neeraj Chopra delivered a splendid performance to win the men's Javelin final.

But soon after the big victory, a tweet by an account in the name of Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, congratulating Chopra, started doing the rounds. Nadeem was competing with Chopra and he finished fifth in the competition.

This tweet was then picked up by several news outlets including Times Now, NDTV Hindi, Loksatta, Live Hindustan among others. However, the tweet was from an impostor account and not an official one.