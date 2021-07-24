Maharashtra Floods: Death Toll Reaches 136, CM Thackeray to Visit Raigad

Goa experienced widespread devastation as around a thousand houses were damaged and hundreds of people were evacuated from the state's low-lying parts, PTI reported.

One person has reportedly died in the deluge.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed that floods had caused immense destruction in the talukas of Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda, Dharbandora, Bardez, and Pernem.

Eighty-eight houses were damaged in Pernem, while the overflowing Chapora rived caused damage to 167 houses in Bardez. Nine people were evacuated.

In Bicholim taluka, Valvanti and Chapora rivers were overflowing due to which 164 houses were damaged and 40 people were rescued, the state minister said.

Meanwhile, 130 houses suffered destruction and over 65 people had to be evacuated from the Sattari taluka as Valvanti and Mahadayi rivers surpassed their danger marks.

People were also stranded in Ponda taluka's Waghurme village, with rescue operations underway.

Damages were also reported in South Goa's Salcette, Dharbandora, and Canacona taluka.

In Dharbandora, over 100 people were evacuated.

In Pune division, 84,452 people have been moved to safer places for protection.