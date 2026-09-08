Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This Video Doesn’t Show 'Congress-Supporting Girl' Being Abducted by RSS Workers

This Video Doesn’t Show 'Congress-Supporting Girl' Being Abducted by RSS Workers

The video shows a traditional dance performance named Jaranan, native to Indonesia.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by RSS workers as instructed by BJP leader Vinay Kumar.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by RSS workers as instructed by BJP leader Vinay Kumar.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show a girl in Ladakh being abducted from her home by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers as instructed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Kumar.

  • The video is being shared with the caption which reads, "In Ladakh, BJP leader Vinay Kumar allegedly had a Congress-supporting girl abducted from her home through RSS workers."

  • The post on X has garnered over 32 lakh views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance native to Indonesia.

Also ReadOld Photo From Vietnam Falsely Shared as One of Siblings During Nepal Floods

How did we find out?: We conducted a keyword search using words from the claim and could not find any credible sources sharing the video or any reports on it.

  • Following this, we ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video uploaded by Instagram user tubagusjakaa that featured similar visuals.

  • The caption reads, "Mendem Jaranan"

  • We searched for it and found out that Jaranan, or Kuda Lumping, is a traditional Javanese dance that is native to Java, Indonesia.

  • The dancers ride bamboo horses and often enter a possessed or trance-like state.

  • The video shows a Jaranan performance.

The original video was uploaded by an Indonesian user. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • The account that uploaded the video has shared similar videos of people performing the art form.

The videos uploaded by the account. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows a performance of Jaranan, a traditional Javanese dance, native to Indonesia.

Also ReadVideo of Bhatghar Dam in Pune Falsely Shared To Show the Gandak Barrage

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