Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Photo From Vietnam Falsely Shared as One of Siblings During Nepal Floods

Old Photo From Vietnam Falsely Shared as One of Siblings During Nepal Floods

The photo dates back to 2007 and shows two siblings in Ha Giang, Vietnam.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A 2007 photo from Vietnam is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a recent visuals of a boy protecting his sister during the Nepal floods.</p></div>
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A 2007 photo from Vietnam is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a recent visuals of a boy protecting his sister during the Nepal floods.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A photo showing two toddler siblings huddled together while sitting on the road has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows, "Two and a half year old sister protected by four year old brother" in Nepal.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The photograph was taken in Vietnam in 2007 and has no connection to the recent floods in Nepal.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding Nepal Floods, PM Modi and More

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a 2013 blog post by journalist and Vera Files' co-founder Ellen Tordesillas sharing the same image without context.

The image has been on the internet since 2013.

(Source: Blogspot/Screenshot)

  • This confirms that the image is old and has no connection to the recent floods in Nepal.

  • We also came across an article by the BBC from 2015, which mentioned that the photo had been incorrectly shared as one from Nepal, and was from Vietnam.

  • It identified its photographer as one Na Son Nguyen, who told the BBC that he had taken the photo in a remote village called Can Ty in October 2007.

The photo has been shared with a false claim since 2015.

(Source: BBC/Screenshot)

  • Taking cues from these results, we looked for Nguyen's social media accounts and came across his Instagram page.

  • We saw that he had shared the viral image back in 2015, mentioning that it showed a little boy holding his younger sister to 'appease her fears' in Vietnam's Ha Giang province in October 2007.

Conclusion: A 2007 photo from Vietnam is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a recent photo of siblings in Nepal.

Also ReadClips From an Indonesian TV Show Shared as Visuals of Nepal Floods

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