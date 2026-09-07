Old Photo From Vietnam Falsely Shared as One of Siblings During Nepal Floods

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A photo showing two toddler siblings huddled together while sitting on the road has gone viral on social media, where users have claimed that it shows, "Two and a half year old sister protected by four year old brother" in Nepal.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the photo, which led us to a 2013 blog post by journalist and Vera Files' co-founder Ellen Tordesillas sharing the same image without context.
This confirms that the image is old and has no connection to the recent floods in Nepal.
We also came across an article by the BBC from 2015, which mentioned that the photo had been incorrectly shared as one from Nepal, and was from Vietnam.
It identified its photographer as one Na Son Nguyen, who told the BBC that he had taken the photo in a remote village called Can Ty in October 2007.
Taking cues from these results, we looked for Nguyen's social media accounts and came across his Instagram page.
We saw that he had shared the viral image back in 2015, mentioning that it showed a little boy holding his younger sister to 'appease her fears' in Vietnam's Ha Giang province in October 2007.
Conclusion: A 2007 photo from Vietnam is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a recent photo of siblings in Nepal.
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