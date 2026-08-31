Budget Cuts, Demolitions, False Narratives: Inside BJP's War on Madrasas

The next blow was to stop the payment of a small stipend to 21,000 graduate teachers who were recruited to teach “modern subjects” in madrasas. (Incidentally, 6,000 of these teachers were of Hindu identity). This effectively rendered these 21,000 madrasa teachers jobless. There are reports of them falling back on plying rickshaws or manual labour in order to survive.

Other BJP governments followed a similar trajectory. Madhya Pradesh had a total of 2,689 madrasas in 2021. The state government ordered the closure of 1,012 among these over the three years until 2024. The registration of another 577 madrasas were kept in abeyance. The Uttarakhand government sealed over 170 madrasas for non-registration, and announced that it will end all financial assistance to 500 registered madrasas.

The assault on madrasas is most comprehensive in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma often declares his intention unambiguously. He said he would shut all government-funded madassas because he will not permit religious teaching with public money. But his ban extended to all madrasas. “I intend to close all madrasas because we do not want madrasas. We want schools, colleges and universities.”

He dubbed madrasas as “terror hubs” and his government ordered the demolition of many madrasas. These demolitions were accompanied by high-profile arrests of individuals charged with connections to terrorist organisations like the Al-Qaeda and Ansarullah Bangla Team.

To accomplish this, he introduced a law in 2020 by which all state-run madrasas were to be converted into “regular schools” that impart “general education”. The law to abolish two madrasa education-related Acts—one in 1995 and the other in 2018. The conversion of state-funded madrasas into what are called Middle English general schools under the supervision of the State Directorate of Elementary Education is accomplished. In 2024, he announced that his government was trying to negotiate with private madrasas—madrasas run on private donations and receive no government funding—for their closure as well and conversion to general schools.