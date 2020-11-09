Congress Shares Video of Kid in UP’s Hospital As Incident in Bihar

The video is from the Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which went viral in July. Sonal Gupta The video however is from the Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where the ward boy was removed by the Chief Medical Officer, when the video went viral in July. | (Photo: Altered by The Quint) WebQoof The video is from the Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, which went viral in July.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections result, which are to be announced on 10 November, the Indian National Congress (Bihar)’s social media accounts shared a video of a child pushing a stretcher inside a hospital as a reflection of the “ruthlessness of the BJP-JD(U) government in power in Bihar.” The video however is from the Deoria district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, where the ward boy was removed by the Chief Medical Officer when the video went viral in July.

CLAIM

The video was shared by INC Bihar on Facebook with the claim, “मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला ये वीडियो बिहार की सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा-जदयू सरकार की निर्ममता को दर्शाता है। चुनाव में जनता के ही कीमती वोट से जीतकर उसे अस्पतालों में मरने के लिए छोड़ देते हैं।”

(Translation: “This video shaming humanity shows the ruthlessness of the BJP-JDU government in power in Bihar. After winning the election with the precious vote of the public, they leave him to die in hospitals.”)

You can view an archived version here.

The video was also shared by the political party on Twitter along with other users, with the same claim.

You can view an archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On a reverse image search of the keyframes of the video, we came across several news reports which stated that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, and not Bihar, as claimed by INC. A PTI report on Times of India, dated 20 July 2020, states a ward boy from the Deoria district hospital was removed for allegedly demanding Rs 30 for pushing the stretchers for patients.

The matter came into a light when a video of a six-year-old child pushing his grandfather on a stretcher went viral. Deoria District Magistrate Amit Kishore had also visited the hospital to meet the family members of Chedi Yadav, the patient in the viral video. A probe set up under Sadar SDM and the assistant chief medical officer of the hospital found the ward boy as the ‘culprit.’ The report was also carried by News18. AajTak’s bulletin on the viral video can be seen here. Evidently, INC Bihar falsely shared a video from Deoria, UP as an incident in Bihar.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)