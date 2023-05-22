No, the Video Does Not Show Congress MLA Threatening a Policeman in Karnataka

Fact-Check | The video is being falsely shared as one from Karnataka.
Are these claims true?: No, the video is from Telangana and shows Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who is an MLA from Nampally, speaking to a policeman.
Meraj is a member of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party (AIMIM), not the Congress party.
In a longer version of the video, he is seen asking to meet the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the area.
What led us to the truth?: We noticed some text on the bottom of the video that said, "Jafar Hussain Meraj Sb (MLA, Nampally) In Jagtial." It also carried a symbol of AIMIM.
Several hints were found in the video.
It should be noted that Jagtial is a district in Telangana.
Taking a cue from the hints, we performed a keyword search, leading us to a Facebook post on the official handle of AIMIM.
It was uploaded on 11 May. The text at the bottom of the video said, "AIMIM MLA and AIMIM team in Jagtiyal (sic)".
In the video, Meraj can be seen asking the policeman if the SP wants to meet him. He can be heard saying that he wanted to discuss about a case.
News reports: A Google Lens search led us to a report published on Deccan Chronicle which carried a visual from the viral video.
It said that a Jagtial Rural sub-inspector (SI) named A Anil was suspended on the charges of attacking two women in a passenger bus.
Meraj, on the instructions of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, visited the house of the student involved in the incident.
Several leaders later joined the victim and went to the SP's office but failed to get an appointment.
It further mentioned that Meraj asked how the sub-inspector could intercept the bus and abuse the student. He also warned of agitation.
The report was published on 11 May.
What was the incident?: According to Telangana Today, the constable's wife had an argument with a student named Sheik Farha over a seat while both of them were travelling from Karimnagar to Jagtial.
Following the argument, the SI's wife informed him about the incident.
The SI then boarded the bus in Jagtial and questioned Farha.
When Farha was trying to record their conversation on her phone, he snatched it and allegedly slapped her. Another constable allegedly attacked Farha's mother.
A case was registered against the SI, his wife, and another constable under sections 290 (whoever commits a public nuisance), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is being shared with a false claim stating that a Congress leader was seen threatening a police officer in Karnataka.
