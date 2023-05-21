Fact-Check: Did Jyotiraditya Scindia Remove 'BJP' From His Twitter Bio?

A screenshot of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Twitter account is going viral on social media with a claim that he recently removed 'BJP' from his bio.

What does his Twitter bio read?: In the viral screenshot, Scindia's bio reads, "Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel, Govt. of India. Public servant & cricket enthusiast.”

Who shared it?: Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress' official Twitter page, General Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Kisan Congress Wasim Khan Meo, Congress leader Premchand Guddu also shared this claim along with several social media users.

The claim added that Scindia updated his bio after Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections and hinted at a possible "rebellion" in the BJP.

(Note: Swipe to see all screenshots of the claim.)