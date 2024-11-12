Pic of Islamic Flag in NCP Leader’s Rally in Maharashtra Viral With False Claim

An image of Maharashtra Deputy CM and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar from a roadshow is being circulated on social media to claim that the green flag seen in the background was the Pakistani flag.
What are users saying?: An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the image with a caption that loosely translated to, "Why should the Pakistani flag be waved behind? Guys..."
What is the truth?: The image actually shows an Islamic flag in the background and not the national flag of Pakistan.
It was taken during a recent roadshow, during which Pawar and Nawab Malik, along with his daughter Sana Malik, were atop a vehicle.
How did we find that out?: We compared the green flag seen in the image to the national flag of Pakistan and found that both of them were evidently different.
It can be seen that the white strap seen in the Pakistani flag was missing in the one seen in the viral image.
Team WebQoof concluded that it actually showed the Islamic flag.
A comparison clearly highlights the differences.
(Source: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
Where was the image from?: On conducting a reverse image search, we found the same visual uploaded on the official X handle of NCP leader Nawab Malik.
The image was uploaded on 8 November. It further carried different visuals from the same roadshow.
About the roadshow: A recent report said that Pawar participated in a roadshow to campaign for Nawab Malik and his daughter Sana Malik.
While Nawab is the NCP candidate from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar, his daughter will be contesting from Anushaktinagar.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral image did not show the Pakistani national flag during a roadshow of NCP's Ajit Pawar.
