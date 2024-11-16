Video of Sudha Murthy Promoting a Program To Earn 1 Lakh/Day is AI Manipulated

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Sudha Murthy Promoting a Program To Earn 1 Lakh/Day is AI Manipulated

The audio and video of Sudha Murthy have been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: The video is generated using AI and not real.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: The video is generated using AI and not real. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video of philanthropist and Member of Rajya Sabha, Sudha Murthy promoting a project that guarantees people Rs 1,00,000 per day is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Murthy say?: In the clip, she can be heard introducing herself and telling users about a program she had developed to help people earn at least Rs 1,00,000 per day. The philanthropist also assured that she was not a scammer as she did not need anything in return.

  • About the software, she said, it was suitable for any computer or phone. The clip added that unique AI-based analyses allowed them to predict market trends and ensured exceptional success in any financial market.  

  • She also mentioned that user would need to go to the website and enter the necessary details, after which a personal manager would contact them, answer all your questions and provide access to the platform.

An archive of the posy can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.) We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline, as well.

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as an original video of Sudha Murthy has been manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.

What we found: We divided the clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them and found a few old YouTube videos which had her wearing the same clothes and sitting in front of the same background.

  • We compared a few frames of the two clips and found similarities. In this clip, Murthy was opining how "romance" was a part of life.

Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We did not find any legitimate website that had uploaded a video or any official source proving that Murthy had made these remarks.

  • We noticed that the lip movement in the clip did not match to the contents that she was speaking.

  • At this point, we ran the video on Artificial Intelligence (AI) detection website, TrueMedia, which noted that there was "substantial evidence of manipulation."

  • It mentioned that there was 100 percent proof that the video could be a deepfake.

Here are the results by TrueMedia

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot)  

  • Team WebQoof contacted ConTrails AI, a Bengaluru-based startup, that has developed its own AI technology for identifying fake audio and video content.

  • The report noted that both the video and audio were manipulated. AI-cloning was used to match Murthy's voice.

  • The detailed video analysis of the report stated, "Our advanced spatio-temporal deepfake AI detector is calling the sample a high-confidence fake." (sic.)

Here is a preview of the report by Contrails. 

(Source: Contrails.AI/Screenshot) 

More about the post: The video carried a link with the video with name, "https://inirliff.com/"

  • We clicked on the link and were led to a page purportedly of the Times of India and noted, "A project that guarantees ₹2,000,000 income to Indian citizens who invest ₹21,000. Registration for the project will close on November 18th."

  • However, the daily has never published any such article.

Here is the preview of the page.

(Source: Facebook) 

  • We tried clicking on the tabs shown on the page however, we were led to the registration portal at the end of the page.

Here is the preview of the page.

(Source: Facebook) 

  • We, then, checked the URL on "www.whois.com" to find its details.

  • The domain was registered on 8 November in Iceland.

Here are the results by the website. 

(Source: Whois/Screenshot)

  • Apart from this, it carried a video of businessman and Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy. In the clip, he repeated the same contents as his spouse.

  • We, divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Yandex reverse image search on some of them.

Here is the preview of the video.

(Source: Facebook;/Screenshot) 

  • We found a video on CNBC TV 18's official page which matched with some of the frames of Murthy's video on Facebook. It was uploaded on 4 January.

Here are the similarities between the two frames. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • However, the YouTube video noted Murthy's words on the 70-Hour Work Week Advice.

  • We ran this video on TrueMedia as well, which noted that there was "substantial evidence of manipulation" and the audio was 100 per cent generated using AI.

Here are the results by TrueMedia

(Source: TrueMedia)

About the account: The Facebook page which uploaded the viral video had no details listed on their page.

  • The account's name was written in Thai, according to Google and translated to "Ranong Provincial Police Station."

  • Apart from two images, no posts or videos could be seen on the profile.

Here is the preview of the Facebook page. 

(Source: Facebook)

The Quint has previously debunked a similar claim carrying an AI-generated video of Sudha Murthy and you can read the story here.

Conclusion: The video of Murthy promoting a program which would help people earn 1,00,000 rupees per day is an AI-manipulated video and not real.

