No, RBI Is Not Issuing ₹7 Coin to ‘Honour' Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This image was originally shared by a satirical page.
RBI representative also clarified to us that this is not true.
Moreover, the RBI is not responsible for minting coins.
There are no news reports or press releases about any new ₹7 coins.
We also did not find the 7 rupees coin on the official website of the Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).
We also read the section about commemorative coins which are special coins issued to mark significant events or personalities and are classified as a Non-Circulating Legal Tender (NCLT).
But, this list also did not include any coins related to Dhoni.
Where is the viral picture from?: We conducted a reverse image search on Google and came across an Instagram handle @thetathyanews.
The account had shared this picture on 3 November. The caption mentioned that this information is not real and is a satire intended for entertainment purposes.
Conclusion: A fake picture of 7 rupees coins featuring MS Dhoni is going viral on social media as real coins.
