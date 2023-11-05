Edited Video Shared to Claim PM Modi Said ‘Hindutva Is a Card Trick For BJP’

Fact-Check: An altered video has gone viral on social media to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that BJP uses 'Hindutva as a card gimmick during elections.
A video from an old video interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media to claim that he stated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses 'Hindutva as a card trick during elections'.
In the viral video, he further states, "Hindutva has never been an election slogan for the BJP. Hindutva is an article of faith for us, a card we use in the game of elections."
The title suggested that this interview with PM Modi was from 1998 and was shared on YouTube on 17 September 2022.
The interviewer asks PM Modi about BJP's approach on Hindutva and other related sensitive issues.
The viral video starts at 10:32 timestamp where PM Modi can be heard saying, "Hindutva has never been an election slogan for the BJP. Hindutva is an article of faith for us but not a card that we use in elections."
The word denying the allegations ('nahi' in Hindi) has been clipped from the viral clip.
Conclusion: An altered video has gone viral on social media to claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the BJP uses 'Hindutva as a card trick during elections.
