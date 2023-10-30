No, Jashodaben Modi Didn't Join Congress; Aaj Tak Screenshots are Fake!

Fact-Check: PM Modi's estranged wife is not joining Congress, the screenshots are edited.
Three screenshots of the Hindi news channel Aaj Tak are going viral that claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's estranged wife, Jashodaben, has joined the Congress party.
It also claims that she will be contesting the general elections from the Vadodara constituency.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search and found no credible reports about Jashodaben joining the Congress party.
We also checked Aaj Tak's bulletin and noticed that the viral image does not match with the format shown in the real bulletin.
We reached out to Congress Spokesperson: Jitendra Baghel, former secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC), dismissed these claims.
He said that this claim is false and Jashodaben has not joined the Congress party.
Conclusion: PM Modi's estranged wife is not joining Congress, the screenshots are edited.
