Unrelated Photos Shared as Recent Raid on TTD Trust Board Member J Sekhar Reddy

A post on social media which shows photographs of police officers showing media personnel a huge quantity of gold ornaments that was seemingly seized or recovered is being shared with a claim that the recovery was made from a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member J Sekhar Reddy.

The post goes on the state the amount of the recovery and adds that the Income Tax (IT) department seized Rs 106 crore cash, 127 kg gold biscuits, and diamonds worth Rs 60 crore.

However, we found that the claim is misleading on two counts:

The photographs of the seized gold was a recovery made recently by the police in Vellore following a theft of over 15kg gold from Jos Alukkas jewellery store.

It is true that a property belonging to Reddy was raided and huge array of cash and gold was seized, but the incident happened in 2016.

Further, Reddy was later given a clean chit by the CBI in 2020. In fact, as per news reports, he was brought back on the TTD board as a "special invitee" after being removed from his position following the raids.