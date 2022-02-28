'At Least 102 Civilians Killed in Ukraine': UN Human Rights Chief

Addressing the Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations (UN) Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday, 28 February, that at least 102 civilians had died and 304 had been injured in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week, Reuters reported.

However, she added that the actual toll was "considerably higher."

"Most of these civilians were killed by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and air strikes. The real figures are, I fear, considerably higher," Bachelet said.