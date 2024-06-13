Old Video of CM Chandrababu Naidu Yelling in AP Assembly Viral as Recent

A video showing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) National president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shouting inside the assembly and staging a walk-off is going viral on the internet.

Users are claiming that this is a recent clip before his oath taking ceremony with the NDA alliance as the CM of the state.

Context: Naidu was sworn in as Chief Minister of the Andhra Pradesh on 12 June at Kesarapalle near Vijayawada.