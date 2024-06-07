Old Clip of Chandrababu Naidu Criticising PM Modi Falsely Shared as Recent

Following the declaration of the Lok Sabha election results on 4 June, a small clip of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu speaking to news channel, NDTV, is being shared on social media platforms.

What does Naidu say?: He says, "We are secular. We had to join the BJP before due to political compulsions. Today, there is a democratic compulsion. CBI, ED, Income Tax, everybody is attacking. All institutions are demolished."