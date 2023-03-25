Old Clip Shared to Claim Yogi Govt Announced Ban on Sale of Meat During Navratri

Fact-Check | The video is old and does not talk about a recent order of ban on the sale of raw meat.
A video of an interviewer asking several Muslim people about their reactions to the order banning the sale of raw meat during Ramzan is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing it have claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently announced the ban.
What is the truth?: The video has been edited to make a compilation.
The original clip of the interview is old and dates back to April 2022, when the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam announced a ban on the sale of raw meat from 2 April to 10 April 2022.
The ban was issued during the 2022 Chaitra Navratri festival. However, it was soon reversed.
No such order or notification has been announced this year.
What led us to the truth?: At first, we noticed the microphone that the interviewer was carrying. It said, "Headlines India."
The microphone had the word "Headlines India" written on it.
Taking this forward, we performed a keyword search and found a Facebook page with the same. On going through the page, we found the original version of the interview.
It was uploaded on 5 April 2022 and was titled in Hindi, "Look what the Muslims coming out of a mosque said on the sale of meat ban during Ramzan."
At around the 1:15 mark, the same people could be seen giving the interview as in the viral clip.
A person could be seen saying that the move is a good thing and that everyone should help each other during festivals.
Other people can also be heard saying they do not have a problem with the ban.
What was the ban about?: Ghaziabad's Nagar Nigam had announced a ban on the sale of raw meat from 2 April to 10 April 2022 during the Chaitra Navratri.
During this time, the festival of Ramzan also started.
The ban was soon reversed.
While responding to the question of meat shops being closed during the festival, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary of Information, told PTI, "No such orders have been issued by the government. The districts from which such reports are coming, ask them where these orders have come."
However, there were reports that suggested that meat vendors in Lucknow were asked by the police to shut shops for nine days to "avoid any trouble."
Has the UP govt issued any such order: A keyword search did not lead us to any such order issued by the state government. We did not come across any credible news reports as well.
Conclusion: The video of the interview is old, and people can be heard talking about a ban that happened in April 2022, which was soon reversed.
