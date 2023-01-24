Is Cervical Cancer Preventable? Experts Debunk Some Myths Around It

According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 93 percent of cervical cancers could be prevented by screening and vaccination against Human Papillomavirus or HPV – the virus responsible for cancer of the cervix.

Dr Neha Bothara states a very robust screening tool called the Papanicolaou test, also known as Pap smear, that helps detect early stages of cancer.

She adds, "Cervical cancer, luckily for women, is very much preventable because of two reasons. One is that we have vaccines available for the virus that causes cervical cancer and secondly because there is a very robust screening tool that detects even pre-cancer and early stages of cancer which are much better treatable."