CBSE Has Cancelled Term Exams From Next Academic Year, Not Term 2 Exam This Year

CBSE hasn't decided to cancel Term 2 exams for the academic year 2021-22.
Amid demands for the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations 2022, a screenshot of a news article going viral has created confusion among parents of children who are scheduled to sit for the Term 2 exams from Tuesday, 26 April.
The headline of the article, published on 21 April, reads, CBSE Board Term Exams Cancelled. The story, however, talks about the board's decision to restore the single-exam format that was followed before the pandemic.
In a statement to The Quint, the PRO of the board also denied the rumours and said, "No such order has been issued by the board. Such misleading information often goes viral on social media. The exams will be held on time only."
CBSE in a webinar on Monday, 25 April, answered a series of questions regarding the Term 2 Board Exams.
The screenshot of a news article going viral said that the "Term exams were cancelled". The Quint found that people were sharing the screenshot on WhatsApp to claim that the board had cancelled the Term 2 exams for the academic year 2021-22, which are scheduled to begin on 26 April.
"CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula. Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format," a senior official in the Ministry of Education had told The Indian Express, explaining the reason for the board's decision.
Addressing the webinar, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary and Officer on Special Duty, on 25 April, Monday, advised people to not spread rumours and only depend on the information available on the board's website.
Bhardwaj also said that the board had decided to meet with all social media heads and removed misinformation. FIR will be lodged against people who spread misinformation and the guilty would be punished, he added.
