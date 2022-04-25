CBSE Has Cancelled Term Exams From Next Academic Year, Not Term 2 Exam This Year

Amid demands for the cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 examinations 2022, a screenshot of a news article going viral has created confusion among parents of children who are scheduled to sit for the Term 2 exams from Tuesday, 26 April.

The headline of the article, published on 21 April, reads, CBSE Board Term Exams Cancelled. The story, however, talks about the board's decision to restore the single-exam format that was followed before the pandemic.

In a statement to The Quint, the PRO of the board also denied the rumours and said, "No such order has been issued by the board. Such misleading information often goes viral on social media. The exams will be held on time only."

CBSE in a webinar on Monday, 25 April, answered a series of questions regarding the Term 2 Board Exams.