CBSE to Go Back to Single Board Exam From Next Academic Year

The board is yet to decide for the 2021-22 batch of students, the weightage that will be given to the first term's and second term's exams.

"The board has received a large number of representations from schools requesting that more weightage be given to the second term exams. It is examining the representations to make a decision regarding the weightage," the anonymous official added while speaking to Hindustan Times.

The CBSE, however, will stick to the syllabus policy that it has followed over the last two years, that is, keeping the syllabus reduced by 30 percent.

(With inputs from The Indian Express and the Hindustan Times)