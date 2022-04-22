CBSE Syllabus for 2022-23: Term Wise Exams for 10th & 12th Discontinued

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 for the academic year 2022-23. The syllabus for classes 10 and 12 has not been divided into two terms which means that the system will not be continued any further.

Students and teachers can download the new syllabus of different classes from the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

The exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in a pre-pandemic manner. The decision was taken through a detailed analysis of the new pattern and feedback from the stakeholders.

“Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly,” the official notification from CBSE reads."