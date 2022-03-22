Russia-Ukraine War: Clip of Music Video Shared To Push 'Fake War' Narrative

A short clip, which appears to show corpses piled in the back of a truck, of which one can be seen smoking a cigarette, is being shared on social media to push the narrative that Ukraine is faking its war casualties.

The claim, along with the video, insinuates that one must not believe all the media reports that one comes across regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, we found that the video dates back to 2020 and has no connection to the ongoing war. It shows behind-the-scenes footage of a music video for Russian rapper Husky.

The Quint's WebQoof had previously debunked the same video in 2021 when it was shared as ‘fake COVID-19 bodies’ to amplify the ‘coronavirus is a hoax’ narrative during the second wave of the pandemic.