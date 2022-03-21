Video of Assault on Sikh Man From Ludhiana Shared as That From Pakistan

Two videos showing a man brutally thrashing a Sikh man has gone viral as an incident from Pakistan.

One of the video shows a man wearing a yellow T-shirt, punching and kicking a bloodied Sikh man while bystanders recorded the assault on their phones. The other video shows the incident from a distance.

However, we found that the videos were not from Pakistan but from Ludhiana, Punjab. Reportedly, the man was beaten up for trying to steal a phone.