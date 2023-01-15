As per data on CrowdTangle, posts with the text "संघर्ष निरंतर जारी हैं अब पठान की बारी हैं" ("Our agitation continues relentlessly, and Pathaan is our next target") had around 1,44,000 interactions on public pages and groups on Facebook between 14 August and 20 August alone.





Here's a sample of how hundreds of posts with this exact same image were posted in that period.

This trend continued through August and September, and we also noticed posts that called for the boycott of Salman Khan's upcoming film Tiger 3.

And most recently, it was after the release of 'Besharam Rang', Pathaan's first song, that #BoycottPathaan started trending again. On Twitter, it was one of the top trends for the next three days.